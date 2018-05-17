HomeTown Bankshares Plans Special Dividend of $0.04 (HMTA)

HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) declared a special dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. HomeTown Bankshares has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $74.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of -0.17.

HomeTown Bankshares (NASDAQ:HMTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HomeTown Bankshares had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter.

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits, daily money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

