Holo One Day Volume Reaches $1.78 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Holo token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Hotbit, Fatbtc and IDEX. Holo has a total market cap of $143.03 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003994 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00728521 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00150445 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088104 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

