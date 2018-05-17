Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) & Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Hoegh LNG Partners has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoegh LNG Partners 33.99% 10.71% 4.28% Odyssey Marine Exploration N/A N/A -223.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Hoegh LNG Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hoegh LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Odyssey Marine Exploration does not pay a dividend. Hoegh LNG Partners pays out 129.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hoegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hoegh LNG Partners and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoegh LNG Partners $143.53 million 4.08 $48.78 million $1.36 13.01 Odyssey Marine Exploration $1.25 million 52.18 -$7.75 million N/A N/A

Hoegh LNG Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hoegh LNG Partners and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoegh LNG Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Given Hoegh LNG Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hoegh LNG Partners is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Summary

Hoegh LNG Partners beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Höegh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

