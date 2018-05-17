Hive Project Achieves Market Cap of $24.92 Million (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One Hive Project token can currently be bought for $0.0665 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Hive Project has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Hive Project has a market cap of $24.92 million and approximately $555,065.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive Project alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00737564 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00054020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00149177 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00088293 BTC.

Hive Project Token Profile

Hive Project was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hive Project is www.hive-project.net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.