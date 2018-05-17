Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $609.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) will announce sales of $609.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $611.02 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $439.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, Director Leonard Potter acquired 25,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.38 per share, with a total value of $1,009,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 97,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,573.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. 1,882,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.92. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.