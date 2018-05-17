Highwoods Properties (HIW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HIW. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties traded down $0.70, hitting $44.20, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 608,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $44.93.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.