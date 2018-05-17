High Voltage Price Up 5.8% This Week (HVCO)

High Voltage (CURRENCY:HVCO) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, High Voltage has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One High Voltage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. High Voltage has a total market capitalization of $100,655.00 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of High Voltage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00017892 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000443 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001002 BTC.

High Voltage Profile

High Voltage (CRYPTO:HVCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2016. High Voltage’s total supply is 1,694,171 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,171 coins. High Voltage’s official Twitter account is @hvocoin . The official website for High Voltage is www.highvoltagecoin.tech

High Voltage Coin Trading

High Voltage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Voltage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Voltage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Voltage using one of the exchanges listed above.

