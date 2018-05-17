Hickok (HICKA) Posts Earnings Results

Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hickok had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million during the quarter.

HICKA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Hickok has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.16.

About Hickok

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives.

Receive News & Ratings for Hickok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hickok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.