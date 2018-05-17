Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 27,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $484,268.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,186.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $303,656.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,696,096 shares of company stock worth $119,616,529. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $121,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $148,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

