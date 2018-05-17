Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Sold by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,835 shares during the period. Heron Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.7% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Heron Therapeutics worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 81,735 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HRTX shares. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $42.00 price objective on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.54.

Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.88. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 239.94% and a negative net margin of 515.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,826.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $5,990,000. Company insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

