Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) Holdings Cut by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,264 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.59.

Shares of Henry Schein opened at $72.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Henry Schein Inc has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.18%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. research analysts forecast that Henry Schein Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

