Henkel (HEN3) PT Set at €132.00 by Commerzbank

Henkel (FRA:HEN3) received a €132.00 ($157.14) price objective from Commerzbank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS set a €100.00 ($119.05) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs set a €114.00 ($135.71) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($122.62) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($155.95) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €124.00 ($147.62) target price on shares of Henkel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €120.29 ($143.20).

Shares of Henkel opened at €104.70 ($124.64) on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Henkel has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($122.62) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($154.35).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The company's Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

