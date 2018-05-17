Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,747. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.70.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.