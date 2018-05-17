Health Care SPDR (XLV) Holdings Trimmed by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Health Care SPDR alerts:

Shares of Health Care SPDR opened at $82.96 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Health Care SPDR has a 1 year low of $82.46 and a 1 year high of $82.87.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Care SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Care SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.