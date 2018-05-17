Head-To-Head Survey: Uranium Resources (WWR) versus Its Peers

Uranium Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Uranium Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Uranium Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Resources N/A -$19.28 million -0.44 Uranium Resources Competitors $6.02 billion $941.46 million 83.07

Uranium Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Resources. Uranium Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Uranium Resources has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Resources’ rivals have a beta of 5.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 476% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Uranium Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uranium Resources Competitors 307 1037 1258 78 2.41

Uranium Resources currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 614.29%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 2.02%. Given Uranium Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Uranium Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Uranium Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Resources N/A -51.56% -43.91% Uranium Resources Competitors -478.42% -29.12% -8.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Uranium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Uranium Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Uranium Resources rivals beat Uranium Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Uranium Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah. It also holds interests in various uranium projects in New Mexico and Texas, as well as in the Republic of Turkey. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

