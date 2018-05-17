Head-To-Head Survey: Stage Stores (SSI) & TJX Companies (TJX)

Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stage Stores and TJX Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores $1.59 billion 0.05 -$37.32 million ($0.85) -3.33 TJX Companies $35.86 billion 1.49 $2.61 billion $4.04 21.09

TJX Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores. Stage Stores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TJX Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stage Stores has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TJX Companies has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and TJX Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores -2.34% -6.61% -2.64% TJX Companies 7.27% 55.23% 19.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stage Stores and TJX Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 1 0 0 0 1.00 TJX Companies 0 4 16 0 2.80

Stage Stores presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.66%. TJX Companies has a consensus target price of $87.74, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Given TJX Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TJX Companies is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Dividends

Stage Stores pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. TJX Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Stage Stores pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TJX Companies pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TJX Companies has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Stage Stores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Stage Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of TJX Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Stage Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of TJX Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TJX Companies beats Stage Stores on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program. As of September 27, 2017, it operated 792 specialty department stores in 42 states under the BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE names; 58 GORDMANS off-price stores; and stage.com, an e-commerce Website. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise. It operates stores under the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Winners, HomeSense, T.K. Maxx, and Sierra Trading Post names, as well as operates e-commerce sites tjmaxx.com, tkmaxx.com, and sierratradingpost.com. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated a total of 4,070 stores in 9 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia. The TJX Companies, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

