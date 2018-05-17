Head-To-Head Survey: ProAssurance (PRA) & TCP Capital (TCPC)

ProAssurance (NYSE: PRA) and TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ProAssurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProAssurance and TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 9.20% 5.64% 1.99% TCP Capital 45.28% 11.94% 6.49%

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCP Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance and TCP Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $866.15 million 2.47 $107.26 million $2.02 19.78 TCP Capital $175.97 million 4.90 $90.61 million $1.99 7.37

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than TCP Capital. TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProAssurance and TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 0 6 0 0 2.00 TCP Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00

ProAssurance currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.16%. TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 19.97%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than TCP Capital.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. ProAssurance pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCP Capital pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. It invests in the debt of middle-market companies, as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investments may include an equity component and may make equity investments directly. It intends to focus on privately negotiated investments in debt of middle-market companies. It may make investments of all kinds and at all levels of the capital structure, including in equity interests, such as preferred or common stock and warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments. As of December 31, 2016, its investment portfolio consisted of 90 portfolio companies. Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC is the investment manager and advisor of the Company.

