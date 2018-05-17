Head to Head Survey: IHI (IHICY) versus Lam Research (LRCX)

IHI (OTCMKTS: IHICY) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

IHI pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. IHI pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lam Research pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lam Research is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

89.6% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IHI and Lam Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $14.36 billion 0.39 $74.87 million $0.16 56.44 Lam Research $8.01 billion 4.24 $1.70 billion $9.98 20.73

Lam Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IHI. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 1.01% 5.76% 1.21% Lam Research 18.32% 41.13% 22.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IHI and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 0 0 N/A Lam Research 0 1 21 0 2.95

Lam Research has a consensus target price of $258.47, suggesting a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Lam Research’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than IHI.

Summary

Lam Research beats IHI on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines, environment responsive systems, and lithium-ion batteries. The company also provides LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; equipment for plants and reactors; and engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up services for process and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, it offers bridges, water gates, and steel structures; shield tunneling machines, concrete construction materials, automated people movers, light rail transit, and other products; and security and environmental monitoring systems, as well as constructs and refurbishes offshore units and marine structures. Further, the company provides air and process gas compressors, separators, dehydrators, filters, and cryogenic products; turbochargers for vehicles and ships; parking and logistics systems, materials handling equipment, and construction machinery; steelmaking equipment, such as industrial furnaces and stepping cylinders; thermal and surface treatment equipment, factory automation systems, slitters, rubber and film calender lines, pulp and paper machinery, lubricating systems, and grid scale energy storage systems; and agricultural machines, motors, and lawn mowers. Additionally, it offers aero engines and air traffic control systems; and rockets, rocket and satellite propulsion systems, systems for satellites, space station-related equipment, ground test facilities, sample containers, etc., as well as engage in real estate rental and sales business. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the wafer's edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

