Head to Head Survey: DigitalGlobe (DGI) vs. DirectView (DIRV)

DigitalGlobe (NYSE: DGI) and DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DigitalGlobe and DirectView, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalGlobe 0 1 0 0 2.00 DirectView 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalGlobe currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Given DigitalGlobe’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DigitalGlobe is more favorable than DirectView.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalGlobe and DirectView’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalGlobe $725.40 million 2.95 $26.50 million N/A N/A DirectView $2.90 million 0.87 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

DigitalGlobe has higher revenue and earnings than DirectView.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DigitalGlobe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of DigitalGlobe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of DirectView shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalGlobe and DirectView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalGlobe N/A N/A N/A DirectView -53.25% -20.16% 86.11%

Risk & Volatility

DigitalGlobe has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DirectView has a beta of -7.99, indicating that its stock price is 899% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalGlobe beats DirectView on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalGlobe

DigitalGlobe, Inc. is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers. The Company sells its products and services through a combination of direct and indirect channels, consisting of a global network of resellers, strategic partners and direct enterprise sales to its United States Government and Diversified Commercial customer groups. The Company offers products consisting of imagery from its constellation of satellites, and provides geospatial products and services. The Company processes its imagery to varying levels according to its customers’ specifications and delivers its products using the distribution method.

About DirectView

DirectView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions. It also develops customized software programs; and DirectView Security App, a mobile application to enable full remote management of deployed surveillance devices, such as positioning cameras, setting recording parameters, and replay of selected video. This division serves transportation, hospitality, industrial, educational, and residential markets. The Video Conferencing Services division provides multipoint video conferencing, network integration, custom room design, staffing, document conferencing, and IP/Web conferencing services that enable its clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is also involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, sale and installation of video equipment, and sale of maintenance agreements. This division provides its services to organizations, such as professional service firms, investment banks, high tech companies, law firms, investor relations firms, and other domestic and multinational companies in commercial, government, medical, and educational sectors. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Website. DirectView Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

