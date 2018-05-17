Head-To-Head Review: Topcon (TOPCF) versus II-VI (IIVI)

Topcon (OTCMKTS: TOPCF) and II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Topcon alerts:

This table compares Topcon and II-VI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topcon $1.19 billion 1.70 $41.07 million $0.38 49.13 II-VI $972.05 million 2.89 $95.27 million $1.48 30.37

II-VI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Topcon. II-VI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Topcon has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, II-VI has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Topcon and II-VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topcon N/A N/A N/A II-VI 8.41% 10.75% 6.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of II-VI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of II-VI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Topcon and II-VI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topcon 0 0 0 0 N/A II-VI 0 1 9 0 2.90

II-VI has a consensus target price of $51.70, suggesting a potential upside of 15.02%. Given II-VI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe II-VI is more favorable than Topcon.

Summary

II-VI beats Topcon on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems. The company's infrastructure products consists of total stations, layout navigators, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, field controllers, levels, theodolites, rotating lasers, and pipe lasers. Its eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, photocoagulators, tonometers, slit lamps, operation and specular microscopes, ophthalmic data system IMAGEnet, vision testers, auto refractometers, auto kerato-refractometers, lens meters, and chart projectors. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Topcon Corporation in 1989. Topcon Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. It produces a range of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to enable its customers. The company serves OEMs, laser end-users, system integrators of high-power lasers, manufacturers of equipment and devices for the industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, medical and life science markets, consumers, the U.S. government prime contractors, various U.S. government agencies, and thermoelectric integrators. It markets its products through a direct sales force, representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.