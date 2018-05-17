Head to Head Review: Myriad Genetics (MYGN) vs. Vermillion (VRML)

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) and Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Vermillion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myriad Genetics 17.67% 9.52% 6.82% Vermillion -350.66% -283.32% -138.76%

Myriad Genetics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermillion has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myriad Genetics and Vermillion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myriad Genetics $771.40 million 3.18 $21.80 million $1.05 33.38 Vermillion $3.12 million 25.59 -$10.49 million N/A N/A

Myriad Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Vermillion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Myriad Genetics and Vermillion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myriad Genetics 2 7 2 0 2.00 Vermillion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $30.91, indicating a potential downside of 11.81%. Vermillion has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Vermillion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vermillion is more favorable than Myriad Genetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of Vermillion shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Vermillion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Vermillion on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents. It also provides COLARIS, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal and uterine cancer; COLARIS AP, a DNA sequencing test for colorectal cancer; Vectra DA, a protein quantification test for assessing the disease activity of rheumatoid arthritis; Prolaris, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer; and EndoPredict, a RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer. In addition, the company offers myPath Melanoma, a RNA expression test for diagnosing melanoma; myChoice HRD, a companion diagnostic to measure three modes of homologous recombination deficiency; and GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients. Further, it provides biomarker discovery, and pharmaceutical and clinical services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical research industries; and operates an internal medicine emergency hospital primarily for internal medicine and hemodialysis. The company has collaboration with AstraZeneca for the development of an indication for BRACAnalysis CDx. Myriad Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women. It also offers in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) trial services to third-party customers; and laboratory services to meet the needs of IVD manufacturers to commercialize high-complexity assays. The company serves clinical reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, and physician offices. Vermillion, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

