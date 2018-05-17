Head to Head Review: KMG Chemicals (KMG) and FMC (FMC)

KMG Chemicals (NYSE: KMG) and FMC (NYSE:FMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KMG Chemicals and FMC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KMG Chemicals $333.44 million 3.15 $23.63 million $2.27 30.12 FMC $2.88 billion 4.32 $535.80 million $2.71 34.10

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than KMG Chemicals. KMG Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

KMG Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. FMC pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. KMG Chemicals pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FMC pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FMC has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. FMC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares KMG Chemicals and FMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KMG Chemicals 10.59% 15.69% 6.40% FMC 26.54% 22.69% 7.14%

Risk and Volatility

KMG Chemicals has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FMC has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for KMG Chemicals and FMC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KMG Chemicals 0 1 1 0 2.50 FMC 0 2 15 0 2.88

KMG Chemicals currently has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.56%. FMC has a consensus price target of $100.35, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than KMG Chemicals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of KMG Chemicals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of FMC shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of KMG Chemicals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of FMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FMC beats KMG Chemicals on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays. This segment's products include sulfuric, phosphoric, and nitric and hydrofluoric acids; ammonium hydroxide; hydrogen peroxide; isopropyl alcohol; other specialty organic solvents; and various blends of chemicals. Its Performance Materials segment supplies drag-reducing agents, industrial valve lubricants, and cleaners and sealants, as well as related services and equipment, including routine and emergency valve maintenance services and training, to the pipeline and energy services markets. This segment also supplies penta products consisting of solid blocks and concentrated solutions to industrial customers who use these preservatives to pressure treat wood products, as well as sells hydrochloric acid, which is a byproduct of penta production for use in the steel and oil well service industries. KMG Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The FMC Lithium segment manufactures lithium for use in batteries, polymers, pharmaceuticals, greases and lubricants, glass and ceramics, and other industrial uses. FMC Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

