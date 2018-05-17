Head to Head Review: Andeavor (ANDV) & YPF (YPF)

Andeavor (NYSE: ANDV) and YPF (NYSE:YPF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Andeavor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of YPF shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Andeavor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Andeavor and YPF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor $34.98 billion 0.61 $1.53 billion $6.47 21.75 YPF $15.27 billion 0.51 $745.33 million $1.90 10.46

Andeavor has higher revenue and earnings than YPF. YPF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andeavor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Andeavor and YPF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor 4.27% 6.51% 2.99% YPF 6.54% 12.05% 3.57%

Risk & Volatility

Andeavor has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Andeavor and YPF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor 0 7 10 0 2.59 YPF 0 2 3 1 2.83

Andeavor presently has a consensus target price of $125.53, suggesting a potential downside of 10.79%. YPF has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 39.35%. Given YPF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YPF is more favorable than Andeavor.

Dividends

Andeavor pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. YPF pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Andeavor pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. YPF pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Andeavor beats YPF on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels. This segment operates a network of 3,255 retail stations under the ARCO, Shell, Mobil, and SUPERAMERICA brands. The Logistics segment gathers and transports crude oil by pipelines, as well as by trucks. It operates approximately 13 million barrels of crude oil, feedstock, blendstock, refined product, and asphalt storage tanks. The Refining segment buys and refines crude oil and other feed stocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blend stocks, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas, petroleum coke, calcined coke, and asphalt. It also sells refined products in the bulk market principally to independent unbranded distributors, other refining and marketing companies, utilities, railroads, airlines, and marine and industrial end-users in the western United States. This segment owns and operates 10 petroleum refineries with a combined crude oil capacity of approximately 1,157 thousand barrels per day. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Corporation and changed its name to Andeavor in August 2017. Andeavor was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in approximately 110 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 592 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,924 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,547 YPF-branded service stations; 23 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 110 production concessions; and 32 crude oil treatment plants and 9 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Additionally, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,622 megawatts; provides telecommunications services; and engages in the production, industrialization, processing, marketing, preparation, transportation, and storage of grains and its derivatives. It also sells diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, agrochemicals, and ensiling bags, as well as other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

