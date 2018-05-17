Head-To-Head Contrast: Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) & ViewPoint Financial Group (LTXB)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) and ViewPoint Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of ViewPoint Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ViewPoint Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ViewPoint Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ViewPoint Financial Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewPoint Financial Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and ViewPoint Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million 5.43 $24.76 million $0.73 21.86 ViewPoint Financial Group $410.44 million 5.15 $89.49 million $2.18 20.07

ViewPoint Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp. ViewPoint Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and ViewPoint Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 17.38% 5.43% 0.87% ViewPoint Financial Group 23.15% 11.46% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northfield Bancorp and ViewPoint Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 ViewPoint Financial Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Northfield Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. ViewPoint Financial Group has a consensus price target of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than ViewPoint Financial Group.

Summary

ViewPoint Financial Group beats Northfield Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

ViewPoint Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans; permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences; construction and land loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and title services. As of January 23, 2018, the company had 3 administrative offices, 44 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a Warehouse Purchase Program office located in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

