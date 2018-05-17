Head to Head Contrast: La Quinta (LQ) versus Penn National Gaming (PENN)

La Quinta (NYSE: LQ) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares La Quinta and Penn National Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Quinta 13.87% 3.13% 0.80% Penn National Gaming 17.04% -92.84% 1.61%

La Quinta has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Quinta and Penn National Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Quinta $980.63 million 2.46 $151.96 million $0.29 70.86 Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion 1.03 $473.46 million $8.98 3.94

Penn National Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than La Quinta. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Quinta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for La Quinta and Penn National Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Quinta 0 4 2 0 2.33 Penn National Gaming 0 2 7 0 2.78

La Quinta presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.62%. Penn National Gaming has a consensus target price of $32.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.36%. Given La Quinta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe La Quinta is more favorable than Penn National Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of La Quinta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of La Quinta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Penn National Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats La Quinta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Quinta Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties. The franchise and management segment is engaged in various license, franchise and management agreements relating to its owned and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 888 hotels representing approximately 87,200 rooms located primarily across 48 states in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia, of which 322 hotels were owned and operated, and 566 were franchised. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a pipeline of 248 franchised hotels in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Chile and El Salvador.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

