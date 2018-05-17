Head-To-Head Comparison: Trinseo (TSE) & Rogers (ROG)

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Trinseo alerts:

99.7% of Trinseo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Trinseo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rogers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trinseo and Rogers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Rogers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Trinseo presently has a consensus price target of $88.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Rogers has a consensus price target of $151.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than Trinseo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinseo and Rogers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $4.45 billion 0.74 $328.30 million $8.13 9.40 Rogers $821.04 million 2.67 $80.45 million $5.76 20.69

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers. Trinseo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Trinseo pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Rogers does not pay a dividend. Trinseo pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Trinseo has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo 7.42% 59.08% 13.86% Rogers 9.56% 13.71% 9.34%

Summary

Trinseo beats Rogers on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the commercial and niche carpet markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper markets. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires, modifiers, and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blend products for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, and lighting markets. The Basic Plastics segment provides polystyrene, polycarbonate, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, and styrene-acrylonitrile for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastics. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene, as well as general purpose polystyrenes, high heat, high impact resin, and STYRON A-TECH polystyrene products. The company's products are also used in carpet and artificial turf backing, coated and specialty paper, and other markets. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. Its Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications. The company's Power Electronics Solutions segment offers ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and high power interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its Other segment provides elastomeric components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer, and other markets; elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks; and inverters for portable communications and automotive markets. The company also manufactures and sells polytetrafluoroethylene, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene films, pressure sensitive tapes, and specialty products for the industrial, aerospace, automotive, and electronics markets. Rogers Corporation was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.