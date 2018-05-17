Head to Head Comparison: Credit Acceptance (CACC) vs. World Acceptance (WRLD)

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ: CACC) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Credit Acceptance has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.9% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of World Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Credit Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of World Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Credit Acceptance and World Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Acceptance 4 3 1 0 1.63 World Acceptance 3 0 0 0 1.00

Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus target price of $276.71, suggesting a potential downside of 21.22%. World Acceptance has a consensus target price of $70.67, suggesting a potential downside of 34.85%. Given Credit Acceptance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Credit Acceptance is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Acceptance and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Acceptance 43.49% 29.44% 8.50% World Acceptance 9.78% 13.82% 8.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credit Acceptance and World Acceptance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Acceptance $1.11 billion 6.11 $470.20 million $20.44 17.18 World Acceptance $548.71 million 1.79 $53.68 million $7.71 14.07

Credit Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than World Acceptance. World Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats World Acceptance on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides computer software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, including banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of May 31, 2017, the company operated 1,327 offices in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

