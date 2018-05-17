Head-To-Head Comparison: America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) and TravelCenters of America (TA)

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 5.30% 9.91% 5.24% TravelCenters of America 0.46% -5.55% -1.89%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for America’s Car-Mart and TravelCenters of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 2 0 0 2.00 TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. TravelCenters of America has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 135.90%. Given TravelCenters of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and TravelCenters of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $587.75 million 0.64 $20.20 million $2.55 21.33 TravelCenters of America $6.05 billion 0.02 $9.26 million ($0.30) -10.83

America’s Car-Mart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats TravelCenters of America on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names. The company's convenience stores offer gasoline, as well as various nonfuel products and services, including coffee, groceries, and fresh foods, as well as a QSR and/or car wash. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

