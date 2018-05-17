Head-To-Head Analysis: Quidel (QDEL) and Ipsen (IPSEY)

Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Quidel alerts:

This table compares Quidel and Ipsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quidel $277.74 million 8.32 -$8.16 million ($0.07) -880.71 Ipsen $2.27 billion 5.78 $307.78 million $0.93 42.15

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Quidel. Quidel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quidel and Ipsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quidel 3.08% 12.54% 4.75% Ipsen N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Quidel has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ipsen has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quidel and Ipsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quidel 0 0 6 2 3.25 Ipsen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quidel currently has a consensus price target of $58.83, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given Quidel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quidel is more favorable than Ipsen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Quidel shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Quidel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ipsen pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Quidel does not pay a dividend. Ipsen pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Quidel beats Ipsen on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye. It also provides Triage MeterPro, a portable testing platform that enables physicians to promote enhanced health outcomes, as well as the detection of certain drugs of abuse; Triage BNP test for use on Beckman Coulter lab analyzers; and Triage TOX drug screen, which provides results for the determination of the presence of drug and/or the major metabolites in urine. In addition, the company offers traditional cell lines, specimen collection devices, media, and controls for use in laboratories that culture and test for various human viruses, including respiratory and herpes family viruses; and cell-based products comprising tubes, shell vials, and multi-well plates. Further, it provides biomarkers, which include clinical and research products for the assessment of osteoporosis and the evaluation of bone resorption/formation; and enzyme linked immunosorbent assays and reagents for the detection of activation products. Additionally, the company offers AmpliVue hand-held molecular diagnostic assay platform for the detection of the pathogen; Solana, an amplification and detection system; and Lyra molecular real-time polymerase chain reaction assays. The company markets its products through distributors and direct sales force for use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, leading universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, and wellness screening centers. Quidel Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ipsen

Ipsen S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Primary Care and Specialty Care. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Decapeptyl, a synthetic hormone made of triptorelin and decapeptide analog of gonadotrophin releasing hormone, for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Hexvix, a photosensitizing agent, for detection and resection of non invasive bladder cancer. The company also provides Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Cometriq for medullary thyroid cancer; Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity; NutropinAq, a liquid formulation, for treating growth failure in children due to growth hormone deficiency in adults; and Increlex used for long-term treatment of growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Smecta, a formulation for use in the treatment of chronic and acute diarrhea; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults and children; and Tanaka for mild cognitive impairment related to age, pathophysiological deficiencies, vertigo, retinal deficits, acute or chronic hearing impairment, and tinnitus. Further, the company provides Adenuric for the treatment of gout; and Adrovance for treating post-menopausal osteoporosis. Additionally, it is developing chimeric somastatin and dopamine agonist molecule, VSN16R, OPS201, and OPS202 drugs, as well as botulinum toxin. Ipsen S.A. has a strategic agreement with Arix Bioscience plc to develop and commercialize various therapies. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Ipsen S.A. is a subsidiary of Mayroy S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.