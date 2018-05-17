Head-To-Head Analysis: Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) & Its Peers

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ: NXEO) is one of 24 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nexeo Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Nexeo Solutions alerts:

This table compares Nexeo Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexeo Solutions 1.30% 11.16% 2.01% Nexeo Solutions Competitors -127.85% 21.82% 5.07%

96.4% of Nexeo Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nexeo Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nexeo Solutions has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeo Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexeo Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexeo Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nexeo Solutions Competitors 107 482 721 27 2.50

Nexeo Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Nexeo Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexeo Solutions is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexeo Solutions and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexeo Solutions $3.64 billion $14.40 million 29.61 Nexeo Solutions Competitors $7.12 billion $610.16 million 25.33

Nexeo Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexeo Solutions. Nexeo Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nexeo Solutions rivals beat Nexeo Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nexeo Solutions

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction. The company was formerly known as WL Ross Holding Corp. and changed its name to Nexeo Solutions, Inc. in June 2016. Nexeo Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexeo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexeo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.