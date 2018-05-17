Head-To-Head Analysis: Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) vs. Tellurian (TELL)

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE: JAG) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy $267.31 million 10.68 -$451.93 million $0.26 51.50 Tellurian $5.44 million 487.91 -$231.45 million ($0.82) -14.17

Tellurian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jagged Peak Energy. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jagged Peak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jagged Peak Energy and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy 0 7 9 0 2.56 Tellurian 0 1 3 0 2.75

Jagged Peak Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.61, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Tellurian has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Jagged Peak Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jagged Peak Energy is more favorable than Tellurian.

Profitability

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy -7.13% 10.30% 6.79% Tellurian N/A -56.47% -48.85%

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats Tellurian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. As of December 31, 2017, it owned interests in approximately 11,844 net developed and undeveloped acres of natural gas properties in northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

