Head to Head Analysis: FLIR Systems (FLIR) vs. Northrop Grumman (NOC)

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

FLIR Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northrop Grumman pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. FLIR Systems pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrop Grumman pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Northrop Grumman is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

FLIR Systems has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FLIR Systems and Northrop Grumman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems $1.80 billion 4.17 $107.22 million $1.88 29.12 Northrop Grumman $25.80 billion 2.17 $2.02 billion $13.28 24.18

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than FLIR Systems. Northrop Grumman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLIR Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FLIR Systems and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems 5.66% 15.43% 10.24% Northrop Grumman 8.05% 35.83% 7.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FLIR Systems and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems 0 3 3 2 2.88 Northrop Grumman 0 5 12 0 2.71

FLIR Systems currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.92%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $361.31, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than FLIR Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of FLIR Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of FLIR Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats FLIR Systems on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM & Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems. This segment sells its products primarily to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other U.S. government agencies for use in various areas, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; strike operations; communications; earth observation; and space science and exploration. The Mission Systems segment offers mission solutions and multifunction systems, including C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration; navigation; and shipboard missile and encapsulated payload launch systems for the DoD, intelligence community, international, federal-civil, and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides software and system sustainment, training, and integrated logistics support solutions, as well as engages in the modernization of platforms and associated subsystems. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

