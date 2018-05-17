Head to Head Analysis: Aaron’s (AAN) and Air Lease (AL)

Aaron’s (NYSE: AAN) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Aaron's alerts:

This table compares Aaron’s and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aaron’s 8.34% 11.22% 7.02% Air Lease 50.86% 11.03% 2.80%

This table compares Aaron’s and Air Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aaron’s $3.38 billion 0.84 $292.53 million $2.56 15.85 Air Lease $1.45 billion 3.20 $756.15 million $3.65 12.25

Air Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aaron’s. Air Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aaron’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aaron’s has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Aaron’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Air Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aaron’s pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Lease pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Aaron’s has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Air Lease has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aaron’s and Air Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aaron’s 1 2 8 1 2.75 Air Lease 1 2 7 0 2.60

Aaron’s presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Air Lease has a consensus price target of $53.17, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Air Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Lease is more favorable than Aaron’s.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories. As of February 15, 2018, it operated approximately 1,726 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Aaron's, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 244 aircraft, including 188 narrowbody jet aircraft and 56 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.