HC Wainwright Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Pointer Telocation (PNTR)

HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Pointer Telocation traded down $0.15, hitting $14.50, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pointer Telocation has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.67%. equities research analysts forecast that Pointer Telocation will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pointer Telocation by 2,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

