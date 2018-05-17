HC Wainwright Reiterates $125.00 Price Target for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics opened at $85.80 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $81.35 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,904,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $288,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 823,474 shares of company stock worth $75,255,528. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.