HC Wainwright Reiterates $125.00 Price Target for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.50.
Nektar Therapeutics opened at $85.80 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $81.35 and a 52 week high of $83.77.
In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,904,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $288,382.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 823,474 shares of company stock worth $75,255,528. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
