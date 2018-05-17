Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dürr (DUE) a €105.00 Price Target

Dürr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €105.00 ($125.00) target price by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($130.95) price target on Dürr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($152.38) price target on Dürr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €99.00 ($117.86) price target on Dürr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a €91.00 ($108.33) price target on Dürr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €102.00 ($121.43) price target on Dürr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.38 ($131.40).

Get Dürr alerts:

Dürr opened at €94.02 ($111.93) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Dürr has a 1-year low of €76.69 ($91.30) and a 1-year high of €120.55 ($143.51).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.