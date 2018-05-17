Harwood Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Visa (V)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on Visa from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

