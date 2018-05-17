Harsco (HSC) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $23.80

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.80 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 2.65.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.75 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $301,180.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,459.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 8,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $198,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the first quarter worth $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 4,801.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco during the first quarter worth $161,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.