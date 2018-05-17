Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,553.70 ($21.08).

Several analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,295 ($17.57) to GBX 1,755 ($23.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.87) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,124 ($15.25) to GBX 1,730 ($23.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,971.50 ($26.74) on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,258 ($17.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,935 ($26.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs).

