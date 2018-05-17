Hanwha Q CELLS (HQCL) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

News headlines about Hanwha Q CELLS (NASDAQ:HQCL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hanwha Q CELLS earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.9890628833033 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

HQCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanwha Q CELLS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanwha Q CELLS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanwha Q CELLS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanwha Q CELLS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanwha Q CELLS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Hanwha Q CELLS traded up $7.61, hitting $7.61, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.70. Hanwha Q CELLS has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Hanwha Q CELLS (NASDAQ:HQCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Hanwha Q CELLS had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Hanwha Q CELLS will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanwha Q CELLS

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

