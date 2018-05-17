Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Hallmark Financial Services an industry rank of 186 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services opened at $9.93 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $97.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.08 million. equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hallmark Financial Services news, CEO Naveen Anand purchased 10,600 shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,206. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 73.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 504,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 115,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

