Halliburton (HAL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oilfield services company an impact score of 47.1257741127881 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 10,189,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,688. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.