GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $13,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,095,000 after acquiring an additional 900,414 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 811,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Zayo Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 759,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 130,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,862,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 119,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $4,499,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,497,558 shares of company stock valued at $203,432,369 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZAYO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zayo Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Zayo Group opened at $33.56 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Zayo Group Holdings has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

