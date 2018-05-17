GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 26,541 Shares of Alkermes (ALKS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,748,720.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,287,830 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase set a $63.00 price objective on Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

ALKS opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

