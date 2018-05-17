GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 12,767 Shares of Eagle Materials (EXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials opened at $107.76 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.56. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

