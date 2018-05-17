Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

GPOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Williams Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Gulfport Energy opened at $10.92 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Gulfport Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 984,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gulfport Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 44,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

