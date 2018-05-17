Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 580 Shares of Humana (HUM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $100,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth $188,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM stock opened at $289.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 12-month low of $289.11 and a 12-month high of $290.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Humana will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.44.

In related news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 20,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $5,895,543.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total value of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,243,950.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,885 shares of company stock worth $19,601,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

