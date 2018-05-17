Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $84,620,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,247,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,135,000 after buying an additional 329,115 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,528,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,016,000 after buying an additional 298,220 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14,337.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 296,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 500,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,550,000 after buying an additional 167,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $144.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $144.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs raised Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

