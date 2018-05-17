Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Accenture (ACN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $5,654,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $753,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $246,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,078,717.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,630. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture opened at $154.08 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $154.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.