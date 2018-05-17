Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Boeing (BA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,576 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.3% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boeing worth $122,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 4,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 3,271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,747,218,000 after buying an additional 1,160,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock worth $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA opened at $340.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $341.44 and a fifty-two week high of $343.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.